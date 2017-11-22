FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deere & Co reports Q4 earnings per share of $1.57
November 22, 2017 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Deere & Co reports Q4 earnings per share of $1.57

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deere & Co

* Deere & Co - net income attributable to Deere & Company was $510.3 million, or $1.57 per share, for the fourth quarter‍​

* Deere & Co - 2018 forecast calls for net income of $2.6 billion‍​

* Deere & Co - company equipment sales are projected to increase by about 22 percent for fiscal 2018 and by about 38 percent for the first quarter

* Deere & Co - worldwide net sales and revenues increased 23 percent, to $8.018 billion, for the fourth quarter‍​

* Deere & Co - ‍acquisition of Wirtgen Group, expected to close in December 2017, is forecast to contribute about $3.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2018​

* Deere & Co - net sales and revenues are projected to increase about 19 percent for fiscal 2018

* Deere & Co - ‍Agriculture & Turf sales increased 22 percent for quarter

* Deere & Co - Wirtgen is expected to contribute about $75 million to operating profit and about $25 million to net income in fiscal 2018

* Deere & Co - ‍construction and forestry sales increased 37 percent for quarter​

* Deere-Worldwide sales of agriculture,turf equipment forecast to increase about 9 % for 2018, including positive currency-translation effect about 2 %

* Deere & Co - Wirtgen is expected to add about 12 percent to Deere’s sales for the full year, about 6 percent for Q1 in comparison with 2017

* Deere & Co - Asian sales under agriculture & turf are forecast to be flat for fiscal-year 2018 with strength in india offsetting weakness in China

* Deere-Worldwide sales of Construction,Forestry Equipment anticipated up about 69% for 2018,including positive currency-translation effect about 1%

* Deere & Co - under Agriculture & Turf, industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be about flat for 2018

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deere & Co - under Agriculture & Turf, full-year 2018 industry sales in the EU28 member nations are forecast to be up about 5 percent

* Deere & Co - in Forestry, sees global industry sales to be flat to up 5 percent for 2018 mainly as a result of improved lumber prices in North America

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47, revenue view $6.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2AmaKn4) Further company coverage:

