Jan 10 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* DEERE & CO SAYS DEC 2017 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY‍​

* DEERE & CO - DECEMBER 2017 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT UP SINGLE DIGIT

* DEERE & CO SAYS DEC 2017 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG 4WD TRACTORS WERE UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY LEVEL‍​