March 2 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* DEERE TO ACQUIRE LEADING MANUFACTURER OF CARBON FIBER TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS

* DEERE & CO SAYS TO ACQUIRE KING AGRO, A PRIVATELY-HELD MANUFACTURER OF CARBON FIBER TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS

* DEERE & CO - KING AGRO WILL RETAIN ITS BRAND NAME, TRADEMARK, AND COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIPS​