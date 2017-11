Nov 24 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* EXPANDS FREE FLOAT BY REPOSITIONING

* IN TOTAL, 329,000 SHARES WERE PLACED WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN GERMANY AND ABROAD​

* SELLING PRICE PER SHARE WAS EUR 11.1​

* FREE FLOAT INCREASES TO AROUND 47.5%​