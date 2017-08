July 27 (Reuters) - DEFAMA DEUTSCHE FACHMARKT AG:

* RAISES FY OUTLOOK

* H1 NET RESULT WAS EUR 592 THOUSAND VERSUS 393 THOUSAND EUR YEAR AGO​

* FY FFO OF EUR 2.6 MILLION AND A NET PROFIT UNDER HGB OF EUR 1.4 MILLION OR EUR 0.40 PER SHARE ARE NOW EXPECTED

* H1 SALES OF EUR 2.45 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.45 MILLION) MILLION, EBITDA OF EUR 1.581 MILLION VERSUS EUR 986 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​

* REAFFIRMS ITS GOAL OF SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASING THE DIVIDEND FOR 2017