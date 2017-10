BRIEF-DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP Q3 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc :

* DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q3 REVENUE $73.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $73.9 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 4.0%​

* DEL FRISCO‘S RESTAURANT-ALTHOUGH REITERATING ANNUAL ADJUSTED EPS FOR UNDERLYING BUSINESS OF $0.76 TO $0.80, SEES LOWER END OF THIS RANGE IS UP LIKELY​

* DEL FRISCO‘S RESTAURANT GROUP INC - ‍REITERATING OUR GUIDANCE FOR 52-WEEK FISCAL YEAR 2017, WHICH ENDS ON DECEMBER 26, 2017​

* DEL FRISCO‘S RESTAURANT-IMPACT OF HURRICANE HARVEY ON Q3 IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED FINANCIAL RESULTS BY ABOUT $0.01 PER ADJUSTED SHARE

* SEES ‍GROSS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $28 MILLION TO $30 MILLION FOR FY​

* DEL FRISCO‘S RESTAURANT GROUP INC- ‍ANNUAL ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE ALSO EXCLUDES NEGATIVE IMPACT OF ABOUT $0.02 TO $0.03 DUE TO HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76, REVENUE VIEW $362.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DEL FRISCO‘S - ‍EXPECT TO OPEN 5 TO 7 RESTAURANTS, AT LEAST 3 DEL FRISCO‘S DOUBLE EAGLE STEAK HOUSES & 2 DEL FRISCO‘S GRILLES IN ​FISCAL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: