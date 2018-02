Feb 23 (Reuters) - Delegat’s Group Ltd:

* HY NET PROFIT NZ$19.4 MILLION UP 2 PCT‍​

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UNCHANGED AT $136.9 MILLION

* FORECASTS 2018 OPERATING PROFIT RESULT OF AT LEAST NZ$40.7 MILLION,UP ON LAST YEAR‘S RECORD PERFORMANCE BY 6 PCT‍​

* “ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE ITS FULL YEAR SALES FORECAST OF 2.8 MILLION CASES” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: