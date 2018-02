BRIEF-Delek Logistics, Green Plains Partners Form Logistics JV

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners Lp:

* DELEK LOGISTICS AND GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS ANNOUNCE FORMATION OF LOGISTICS JOINT VENTURE

* DELEK LOGISTICS - CO, GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS LP FORMED DKGP ENERGY TERMINALS LLC, A 50/50 JV FOR LIGHT PRODUCTS TERMINALLING BUSINESS

* DELEK LOGISTICS - DKGP TO BUY 2 LIGHT PRODUCTS TERMINALS FROM AFFILIATE OF AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS FOR $138.5 MILLION

* DELEK LOGISTICS - DKGP WILL CONSIST OF ASSETS BOUGHT FROM AFFILIATE OF AMERICAN MIDSTREAM & ASSETS CONTRIBUTED BY DELEK LOGISTICS

* DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP - GREEN PLAINS PARTNERS WILL CONTRIBUTE ABOUT $81.25 MILLION IN CASH TO DKGP

* DELEK LOGISTICS - CO WILL CONTRIBUTE TO JV NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS TERMINAL, GREENVILLE TANK FARM IN CADDO MILLS, TEXAS, ABOUT $57.25 MILLION CASH