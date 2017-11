Nov 8 (Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners Lp:

* Delek Logistics Partners LP reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $130.6 million versus $107.5 million

* Delek Logistics Partners LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to all partners $0.50 per diluted common limited partner unit​