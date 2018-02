BRIEF-Delek US Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell West Coast Asphalt Terminals

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Delek US Holdings Inc:

* DELEK US ANNOUNCES A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL WEST COAST ASPHALT TERMINALS

* DELEK US HOLDINGS INC - TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS $75.0 MILLION PLUS WORKING CAPITAL

* DELEK US HOLDINGS INC - TRANSACTION INCLUDES ASPHALT TERMINAL ASSETS IN BAKERSFIELD, MOJAVE AND ELK GROVE, CALIFORNIA AND PHOENIX, ARIZONA

* DELEK US HOLDINGS INC - TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES DELEK'S 50 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN PARAMOUNT-NEVADA ASPHALT COMPANY LLC JV