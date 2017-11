Nov 6 (Reuters) - DELFINGEN INDUSTRY SA:

* CONSOLIDATED NET SALES AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017 EUR ‍​155.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 132.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍SALES INCREASE IN Q3 2017 IN LINE WITH ITS STRATEGIC PLAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)