BRIEF-Delivery Hero: Capital Increase Against Cash Contributions

Dec 5 (Reuters) - DELIVERY HERO AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DELIVERY HERO AG: CAPITAL INCREASE AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS AND SALE OF EXISTING SHARES FROM THE HOLDINGS OF PRE-IPO SHAREHOLDERS BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS

* INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO 10,500,000 NEW ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES WITH NO-PAR VALUE

* SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 10.5 MILLION FROM EUR 172.0 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 182.5 MILLION

* CONCURRENTLY GROUP OF MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO PLACE UP TO 7.8 MILLION EXISTING SHARES OF DELIVERY HERO