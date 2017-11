Nov 27 (Reuters) - DELIVERY HERO AG:

* DELIVERY HERO CONTINUES GROWTH WITH REVENUES UP 64% IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍Q3 REVENUES UP 60% YOY ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS TO EUR 137.9 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 86.1 MILLION)​

* ‍FY OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AND NARROWED​

* ‍SEES FY REVENUES AT TOP END OF GUIDED RANGE BY APPROXIMATELY EUR 540 MILLION​

* SEES FY ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN APPROXIMATELY -17%