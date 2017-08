June 21 (Reuters) - Delivra Corp

* Delivra appoints new member to the board of directors and stock option grant

* Says has granted stock options in amount of 137,500 to certain members of board of directors under company's stock option plan

* Says each stock option is exercisable for a five-year period to acquire one common share at a price of $0.455 per share