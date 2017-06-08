FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Dell Technologies class v common stock - diluted EPS $0.56​
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 8, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dell Technologies class v common stock - diluted EPS $0.56​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc

* Dell Technologies reports fiscal year 2018 first quarter financial results

* Dell Technologies Inc - ‍q1 revenue was $17.8 billion, q1 non-gaap revenue was $18.2 billion​

* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly ‍net revenue $17,816 million, up 46%​

* Dell Technologies Inc - ‍increased pc shipments by 6.2 percent in quarter, year-over-year​

* Dell Technologies inc qtrly ‍continuing operations - class v common stock - diluted earnings per share $0.56​

* Dell Technologies Inc qtrly ‍continuing operations - DHI Group - diluted loss per share $2.57​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.