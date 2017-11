Nov 7 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals appoints Saiid Zarrabian as interim chief executive officer

* Jeffrey Bacha, cofounder of Co, will continue in role as president and in newly created position of chief operating officer​

* Zarrabian and Bacha will continue to serve on company's board of directors​