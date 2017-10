Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc:

* Delphi automotive plc - see 2017 eps $6.65 - conference

* Delphi automotive plc - on track to achieve 2017 outlook - conference

* Delphi automotive plc - “aptiv will be more cash generative than delphi” - conference

* Delphi automotive plc - targeting operating cash flows for aptiv $2.0-$2.5 billion by 2020 - conference