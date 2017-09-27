FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delphi Automotive updates on post spin-off names
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 27, 2017 / 2:19 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive updates on post spin-off names

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi Automotive announces post spin-off names

* Delphi Automotive announces post spin-off names

* Delphi Automotive - Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will be names of two publicly-traded companies that will result from co’s previously announced spin-off of its Powertrain Systems segment​

* Delphi Automotive says Aptiv, comprises electronics & safety and electrical/electronic architecture businesses​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍powertrain business will carry name Delphi Technologies​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍following completion of spin-off, expected to occur by end of March, 2018, Aptiv will begin trading under ticker symbol “APTV”​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍following completion of spin-off Delphi Technologies will trade under ticker symbol “DLPH”​

* Delphi Automotive Plc says ‍both Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will unveil their new brands at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, 2018​

* Delphi Automotive - Kevin Clark, Delphi president and chief executive officer ‍will remain as CEO of Aptiv​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.