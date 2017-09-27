BRIEF-Delphi Automotive updates on post spin-off names

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc
* Delphi Automotive announces post spin-off names
* Delphi Automotive - Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will be names of two publicly-traded companies that will result from co’s previously announced spin-off of its Powertrain Systems segment
* Delphi Automotive says Aptiv, comprises electronics & safety and electrical/electronic architecture businesses
* Delphi Automotive says powertrain business will carry name Delphi Technologies
* Delphi Automotive says following completion of spin-off, expected to occur by end of March, 2018, Aptiv will begin trading under ticker symbol “APTV”
* Delphi Automotive says following completion of spin-off Delphi Technologies will trade under ticker symbol “DLPH”
* Delphi Automotive Plc says both Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will unveil their new brands at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, 2018
* Delphi Automotive - Kevin Clark, Delphi president and chief executive officer will remain as CEO of Aptiv