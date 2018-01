Jan 16 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp:

* DELPHI ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE

* DELPHI ENERGY - PRODUCED ABOUT 9,200 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY IN Q4, UP 29 PERCENT

* DELPHI ENERGY - EXPECTS ADJUSTED FFO WILL MEET PRIOR 2017 GUIDANCE OF $35 MILLION TO $38 MILLION

* DELPHI ENERGY - WITH EARLY START TO WINTER 2018 DRILLING PROGRAM, CO EXPECTS TO HAVE UP TO 5 NEW WELLS ON PRODUCTION BY EARLY Q2