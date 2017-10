Sept 14 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc:

* Delphi partners with LeddarTech to provide LIDAR for autonomous vehicles

* Signed commercial partnership agreement with LeddarTech a Canadian company developing solid-state LIDAR technology​

* To ‍further support commercial partnership, Delphi has made a minority investment in LeddarTech​