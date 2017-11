BRIEF-Delphi reports Q3 revenue $4.3 billion

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi reports third quarter 2017 financial results; raises fourth quarter and full year 2017 outlook

* Q3 earnings per share $1.66 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.48 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delphi Automotive Plc - Sees FY ‍net sales $17,350 million - $17,450​ million

* Delphi Automotive Plc - Sees ‍2017 capital expenditures $850​ million

* Delphi Automotive Plc - Sees FY ‍adjusted net income per share $6.70 - $6.80​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.70, revenue view $17.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S