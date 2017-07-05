FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects to record roughly $350 mln of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 5, 2017 / 1:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines expects to record roughly $350 mln of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects a June quarter operating margin of 18 - 19%, an improvement of 200bps year on year - SEC Filing

* Delta Air Lines - Results includes $125 million impact from operational disruption that resulted from severe storms in Atlanta in early April

* Delta Air Lines Inc - Non fuel unit costs including profit sharing for June quarter are expected to be up 5 - 6% versus prior year Source text: [bit.ly/2spM99g] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.