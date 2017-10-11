FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reports qtrly EPS of $1.64
October 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines reports qtrly EPS of $1.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta Air Lines qtrly earnings per share $1.64; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.57; qtrly total revenue $11.06 billion, up 5.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $11.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Delta Air Lines qtrly PRASM 13.40 cents versus 13.14 cents; qtrly CASM-ex, including profit sharing 10.05 cents versus 9.58 cents

* Delta Air Lines sees Q4 passenger unit revenue up 2 percent - 4 percent; sees Q4 operating margin 11 percent - 13 percent

* Delta Air Lines sees Q4 CASM-ex including profit sharing, as reported, down 1 percent - flat; sees Q4 normalized CASM-ex including profit sharing up 4 percent - 5 percent

* Delta Air Lines sees Q4 system capacity up about 2 percent; sees Q4 fuel price, including taxes and refinery impact $1.82 - $1.87

* Delta Air Lines says qtrly pre-tax income includes $120 million reduction from operational disruption following hurricane Irma

* Delta Air Lines - for Q4, expecting continued pressure on margins as “unit revenue momentum” catches up to rise in fuel prices that began in July

* Delta Air Lines says for full year, expect non-fuel unit costs to be up about four percent

* Delta Air Lines says co is confident it can deliver long-term two percent cost target for 2018 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

