FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-‍Delta Air Lines says ‍currently expects its costs for redevelopment of its facility at New York's Laguardia airport to be about $3.3 bln​
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in a month

BRIEF-‍Delta Air Lines says ‍currently expects its costs for redevelopment of its facility at New York's Laguardia airport to be about $3.3 bln​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ‍Delta Air Lines Inc

* Says ‍currently expects its costs for redevelopment of its facility at New York’s Laguardia airport to be about $3.3 billion​ ​

* Delta Air Lines - In connection with redevelopment of facility at Laguardia airport,co entered amended,restated terminal lease with port authority

* Delta Air Lines - Co will receive port authority contribution of $600 million to facilitate construction of terminal and other supporting infrastructure Source text: [bit.ly/2foMftc] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.