BRIEF-Delta corp says HY group revenue up 2 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - DELTA CORP LTD:

* TRADING ENVIRONMENT CONTINUES TO BE IMPACTED BY PREVAILING TRANSACTIONAL CHALLENGES CHARACTERISED BY DOMINANCE OF ELECTRONIC PAYMENT METHODS‍​

* LAGER BEER VOLUME GREW 11% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR FOR BOTH THE QUARTER AND THE SIX MONTHS

* GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 1% FOR THE QUARTER AND IS UP 2% FOR THE SIX MONTHS

* SPARKLING BEVERAGES VOLUME DECLINED BY 1% FOR THE QUARTER

* SORGHUM BEER VOLUME IS 3% DOWN ON PRIOR YEAR FOR THE QUARTER AND 4% DOWN FOR THE SIX MONTHS Source: bit.ly/2zhGlSU Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)