Aug 9 (Reuters) - Delta Electronics Inc :

* Says it plans to acquire up to about 45.0 million shares (equivalent to 55 percent of total issued capital, or no less than 28.6 million shares) in VIVOTEK Inc through take over bid, at T$98 per share, during the period from Aug. 9 to Sept. 26

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/69ebxw

