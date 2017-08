BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.35

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Delta Galil Industries Ltd

* Delta Galil reports strong sales and earnings growth for 2017 second quarter

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.02

* Q2 sales rose 36 percent to $340.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 16 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion

* Delta Galil Industries Ltd - ‍reaffirms 2017 guidance​

* Delta Galil Industries Ltd - ‍during quarter, saw significant growth in Delta Galil USA, mainly kids and activewear categories and in global upper market​