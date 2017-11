BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries Q3 earnings per share $0.56

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Delta Galil Industries Ltd

* Delta galil reports double digit sales growth for 2017 third quarter

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.02

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 sales rose 15 percent to $340.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 16 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion

* Delta galil industries ltd - ‍reaffirms 2017 guidance​

* Delta galil industries ltd qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share excluding one-time items attributed to shareholders $0.57​