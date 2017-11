BRIEF-Delticom Q3 revenues up at EUR 129 mln​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DELTICOM AG:

* ‍IN Q3, COMPANY GENERATED REVENUES OF EUR 129 MILLION (2016: EUR 117 MILLION, +9.8 %)​

* 9MTH ‍REVENUES OF EUR 426 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 8.5 % COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR (9M 16: EUR 393 MILLION)​

* ‍WILL VERY LIKELY EXCEED FULL-YEAR REVENUES TARGET OF EUR 650 MILLION SET AT BEGINNING OF YEAR​

* ‍EBITDA STOOD AT PREVIOUS YEAR‘S LEVEL AFTER END OF FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* ‍WE WILL VERY LIKELY EXCEED OUR FY REVENUES TARGET OF EUR 650 MILLION SET EVEN IN EVENT OF A MILD WINTER​

* ‍ACHIEVEMENT OF FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR EBITDA OF EUR 16 MILLION IS NOW SUBJECT TO SOME UNCERTAINTY ACCORDINGLY​