BRIEF-DEMIRE 9-Mth FFO I Up At EUR 9.2 Mln

Nov 30 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: DEMIRE RECORDS POSITIVE THIRD QUARTER PERFORMANCE - EXECUTIVE BOARD RAISES 2017 FORECAST

* 9-MONTH ‍RENTAL INCOME OF EUR 55.9 MILLION AND FFO I (BEFORE MINORITIES, AFTER TAXES) OF EUR 9.2 MILLION​

* ‍FINANCIAL RESULT AT END OF Q3 WAS EUR -42.1 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR -35.4 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH FFO I AT EUR 9.2 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 7.0 MILLION)

* 9-MONTH ‍EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES INCREASED VERSUS PRIOR YEAR TO EUR 53.7 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 41.3 MILLION)​

9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 8.6 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 7.0 MILLION YEAR AGO