Sept 18 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* INTENDS TO INCREASE ITS UNSECURED FIXED RATE NOTES ISSUED IN JULY 2017 BY AN ADDITIONAL AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 95 MILLION FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS OF GERMAVEST S.À R.L.​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS IN A TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF C. EUR 94 MILLION