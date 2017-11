Nov 15 (Reuters) - DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG:

* ‍CONCLUSION OF FOUR CONTROL AND PROFIT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH GROUP COMPANIES​

* ‍SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE EFFECT ON ANNUAL RESULTS AND CASH FLOWS STARTING IN2018​

* EGM 2017 - OPTIMISATION OF GROUP‘S STRUCTURE

* ‍THIS PAVES WAY FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL PROFITABILITY AND HIGHER FFO STARTING IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)