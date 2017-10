Sept 29 (Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* ‍LEASES AN ADDITIONAL 2,700 SQUARE METRES IN LEIPZIG‘S GUTENBERGGALERIE IN 2017 AND REACHES ALMOST FULL OCCUPANCY​

* ‍ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING RECENT NEW LEASES, HAS RISEN BY APPROX 30 PERCENT