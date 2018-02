BRIEF-Demire Says Board Resolved To Increase Co's Share Capital By 10 Pct

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Demire:

* DGAP-ADHOC: DEMIRE AG BOARDS ANNOUNCE 10% CAPITAL INCREASE / MANDATORY TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF DEMIRE AG / VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF FAIR VALUE REIT-AG

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO INCREASE CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY 5.42 MILLION EUROS TO 59.69 MILLION EUROS

* ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO ISSUE 5.42 MILLION NEW ORDINARY BEARER SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1.00 EACH​, TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL

* ‍AEPF III, HOLDING COMPANY CONTROLLED BY FUNDS ADVISED BY AN AFFILIATE OF APOLLO GLOBAL, WILL BE ENTITLED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ALL OF NEW SHARES​

* ‍AEPF HAS ENTERED INTO A SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH CO, IN WHICH AEPF WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR ALL NEW SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 4.35​

* AEPF, A COMPANY CONTROLLED BY FUNDS ADVISED BY AFFILIATE OF APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, TO BE ENTITLED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ALL OF NEW SHARES​

* ‍CO INFORMED BY AEPF, THAT THEY WILL ANNOUNCE DECISION TO LAUNCH VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES IN FAIR VALUE REIT-AG​