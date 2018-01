Jan 16 (Reuters) - Den Networks Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE PAT 2.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 642.7 MILLION RUPEES; STANDALONE REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.69 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.23 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PAT 17.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 387.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 3.28 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.99 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED MERGER OF 8 INDIRECT SUBSIDIARIES Source text - bit.ly/2mIqcBn Further company coverage: