BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts MCLR across all tenors
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 8:08 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts MCLR across all tenors ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Dena Bank:

* Says reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) in all tenors ‍​

* Says has reduced base rate from 9.70 percent to 9.60 percent w.e.f. Oct 1, 2017

* Says cuts one year MCLR by 15 bps‍​ to 8.25 percent

* Says cuts six month MCLR by 15 bps‍​ to 8.20 percent Source text: [Dena Bank has reduced Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) in all tenors and the revised MCLR w.e.f 1st October 2017. Dena Bank has reduced its one year MCLR, 6 months MCLR, and one month MCLR by 15 bps and 3 months MCLR & overnight MCLR by 20bps. Dena Bank has also reduced its Base rate from 9.70% to 9.60% w.e.f. 01.10.2017.] Further company coverage:

