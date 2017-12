Dec 6 (Reuters) - DeNa Co Ltd

* Says it will set up a unit, DeNA Basketball Co., Ltd., to take over professional basketball club named Kawasaki Brave Thunders, from TOSHIBA BUSINESS & LIFE SERVICE CORPORATION, which is unit of Toshiba Corp, effective July 1, 2018

