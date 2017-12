Dec 20 (Reuters) - Denali Therapeutics Inc:

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENT AND EXPANSION OF ITS LRRK2 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS - BASED ON REVIEW OF CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING STUDY ON LRRK2 INHIBITOR, FDA REMOVED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS SAYS PLANS TO SELECT EITHER DNL201 OR DNL151 TO MOVE INTO STUDIES IN PARKINSON‘S DISEASE PATIENTS CARRYING A LRRK2 MUTATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: