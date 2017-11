Nov 17 (Reuters) - DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD

* FOR SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPT 2017 EXPECTS HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO FALL 79.1 PERCENT TO 86 PERCENT TO 7.7 CENTS - 8 CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)