Nov 22 (Reuters) - DENEB INVESTMENTS LTD

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP R127 MILLION (11%) TO R1 292 MILLION​

* HY ‍HEADLINE PROFIT PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 3,5 CENTS (81%) TO 7,8 CENTS​

* ‍HY HEADLINE PROFIT PER SHARE DOWN 3,8 CENTS TO A LOSS OF 2,6 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE UP 10 CENTS TO 404 CENTS​

* ‍DIRECTORS RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND/DISTRIBUTION FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​