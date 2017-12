BRIEF-Denmark announces changes to social housing financing model

Dec 11 (Reuters) - DANISH HOUSING MINISTRY SAYS:

* IN NOVEMBER 2017 THE GOVERNMENT REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH THE MORTGAGE BANKS ABOUT CHANGES TO THE EXISTING SOCIAL HOUSING FINANCING MODEL

* THE CHANGES PERTAIN TO NEW AND EXISTING STATE SUPPORTED CONSTRUCTION LOANS AS WELL AS NEW AND EXISTING RENOVATION LOANS SUPPORTED BY LANDSBYGGEFONDEN

* ADJUSTABLE-RATE MORTGAGE LOANS WITH A 10-YEAR INTEREST FIXING PERIOD WILL BE USED TO FINANCE LOANS GRANTED UNDER THE NEW SET OF RULES

* THE DANISH STATE EXPECTS TO PURCHASE NEW SOCIAL HOUSING MORTGAGE BONDS AND BONDS ISSUED BY KOMMUNEKREDIT FOR UP TO 42.5 BILLION DANISH CROWNS ($6.7 billion)

* IN 2018 THE STATE EXPECTS TO PURCHASE ALL THE NEW SOCIAL HOUSING MORTGAGE BONDS

* BEFORE THE NEW SOCIAL HOUSING FINANCE MODEL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IT REQUIRES AN APPROVAL OF THE FINANCE ACT OF 2018 BY A POLITICAL MAJORITY IN THE PARLIAMENT.​

* THE LARGEST MORTGAGE LENDERS IN DENMARK ARE DANSKE BANK , NORDEA, NYKREDIT (IPO-NYKRD.CO) AND JYSKE BANK ($1 = 6.3158 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)