BRIEF-Dennys - ‍ New $400 million credit facility includes an accordion feature
October 31, 2017 / 12:40 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Dennys - ‍ New $400 million credit facility includes an accordion feature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp

* Dennys - ‍ new $400 million credit facility includes an accordion feature that would allow borrower to increase size of facility to $450 million - SEC filing​

* Dennys corp - ‍maturity date for new credit facility is October 26, 2022​

* Dennys -new credit facility is being used to refinance company's old credit facility in original amount of $250 million, other general corporate purposes​ Source text (bit.ly/2iMku2n) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

