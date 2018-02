Feb 26 (Reuters) - Depa Ltd:

* ‍DEPA LIMITED HAS CANCELLED STANDARD LISTINGS ON OFFICIAL LIST MAINTAINED BY UK LISTING AUTHORITY AND ADMISSION TO TRADING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE)​

* ‍CANCELLATION OF LISTINGS AND ADMISSION TO TRADING OF GDRS BECAME EFFECTIVE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍CANCELLATION OF LISTINGS AND ADMISSION TO TRADING OF GDRS BECAME EFFECTIVE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍DEPA LIMITED DELISTED ITS GDRS BECAUSE VOLUME OF GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS TRADED ON LSE WAS NEGLIGIBLE​