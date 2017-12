BRIEF-Depomed Announces Nucynta® Commercialization Agreement With Collegium Pharmaceutical

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc:

* DEPOMED ANNOUNCES NUCYNTA® COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL

* DEPOMED INC - RELOCATION OF COMPANY HEADQUARTERS MID-2018

* DEPOMED INC - TRANSACTION IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE AND IMPROVES 2018 EBITDA OUTLOOK

* DEPOMED - PLANS TO RELOCATE ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS FROM NEWARK, SOMETIME IN MID-2018 & IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING POTENTIAL MIDWEST & EAST COAST LOCATIONS

* DEPOMED INC - COMPANY WILL REDUCE ITS STAFF BY 40% TO APPROXIMATELY 70 EMPLOYEES AND HEADQUARTERS OFFICE SPACE REQUIREMENT BY 50%

* DEPOMED INC - EXPECTS TO SAVE APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION ANNUALLY AS A RESULT OF HEADQUARTERS RESTRUCTURING AND RELOCATION

* DEPOMED INC - WILL ELIMINATE ITS PAIN SALESFORCE AND CEASE ALL BRAND SPENDING ON NUCYNTA

* DEPOMED INC - BY ELIMINATING ITS PAIN SALESFORCE AND CEASE ALL BRAND SPENDING CO TO REDUCE SG&A EXPENSES BY ABOUT $70 MILLION ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

* DEPOMED INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, COLLEGIUM WILL COMMERCIALIZE BOTH NUCYNTA EXTENDED RELEASE AND NUCYNTA IMMEDIATE RELEASE

* DEPOMED INC - DEPOMED WILL RECEIVE A ROYALTY RATE ON ALL NUCYNTA REVENUES BASED ON CERTAIN NET SALES THRESHOLDS