FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 7, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* DePuy Synthes says exclusive agreement with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000 surgical impactor for use in Total Hip Arthroplasty

* DePuy Synthes - is expected to begin co-marketing ME1000 with Medical Enterprises Distribution LLC within current quarter​

* DePuy Synthes says is expected to begin co-marketing ME1000 with Medical Enterprises Distribution LLC within current quarter

* DePuy Synthes - ME1000 is designed to replace handheld mallet used in Total Hip Arthroplasty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.