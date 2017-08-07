FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 7, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-DePuy Synthes collaborates with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* DePuy Synthes says exclusive agreement with Medical Enterprises Distribution to co-market ME1000 surgical impactor for use in Total Hip Arthroplasty

* DePuy Synthes - is expected to begin co-marketing ME1000 with Medical Enterprises Distribution LLC within current quarter​

* DePuy Synthes says is expected to begin co-marketing ME1000 with Medical Enterprises Distribution LLC within current quarter

* DePuy Synthes - ME1000 is designed to replace handheld mallet used in Total Hip Arthroplasty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.