BRIEF-Dermira and UCB agree to end collaboration agreement for Cimzia
November 6, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Dermira and UCB agree to end collaboration agreement for Cimzia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Dermira and UCB agree to end collaboration agreement for Cimzia

* Dermira Inc - ‍Dermira to transition development and commercialization responsibility for Cimzia (Certolizumab Pegol) in psoriasis back to UCB​

* Dermira Inc - ‍collaboration agreement will terminate on February 15, 2018 and companies anticipate completion of transition by such date​

* Dermira Inc - ‍pursuant to collaboration agreement, there are no termination or penalty payments required by either party​

* Dermira - for repurchase of all product rights, licenses and intellectual property relating to cimzia, ucb will pay to dermira $11.0 million by Nov 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

