BRIEF-Derwent London FY EPRA EPS Increased 22.4%

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc:

* ‍PROPOSED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 75P PER SHARE TO BE PAID IN JUNE 2018​

* FY EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 22.4% TO 94.2P PER SHARE

* FOR FY, ‍RECORD NEW LETTINGS ACHIEVING £41.5M, ON AVERAGE 1.3% ABOVE DECEMBER 2016 ERV​

* ‍REQUIRED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF £265.0M TO COMPLETE MAJOR YEAR END PROJECTS​

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME INCREASED 10.4% TO £161.1M FROM £145.9M

* ‍PORTFOLIO VALUED AT £4.9BN AT YEAR END, UNDERLYING VALUATION UPLIFT ON DEVELOPMENTS WAS 16 PERCENT​

* FY FINAL DIVIDEND RAISED 10.1% TO 42.4P TO GIVE FULL YEAR DIVIDEND OF 59.73P

* FY EPRA 1 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 4.6% TO 3,716P FROM 3,551P IN 2016

* ‍2018 ESTIMATED RENTAL VALUES GUIDANCE OF +2% TO -3%​

‍623,000 SQ FT UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR DELIVERY IN 2019 NOW 45% PRE-LET​