BRIEF-Derwent London Plc says year-to-date ‍on average new lettings have been 1.3% above Dec 2016 ERV​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc

* Year-To-Date ‍on average new lettings have been 1.3% above December 2016 ERV​

* In 2017 to date have let or pre-let 674,800 sq ft achieving £41.2m pa of rent​

* Proforma LTV adjusting for disposals since september 2017 is 12.7%​

* ‍At 30 Sept 2017 cash and undrawn facilities were £422m and LTV was 15.3%​

* Good occupier and investment demand means that 2017 will be a record year for Derwent London’s lettings and investment disposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: