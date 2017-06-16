BRIEF- Descente and unit DESCENTE KOREA to set up JV ARENA KOREA with DONGIN SPORTS

June 16(Reuters) - Descente Ltd

* Says it and its unit DESCENTE KOREA LTD. will set up a joint venture (JV) with DONGIN SPORTS CO., LTD in June

* Says this JV will be engaged in "arena" brand related business and local marketing in Korea and will be capitalized at 5 billion won(500 million yen)

* Says DONGIN SPORTS, the company and DESCENTE KOREA will hold a 65 percent, 25 percent and 10 percent stake in this JV reapectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Afn143

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)